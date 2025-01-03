Ms Precious Tumuhirwe, a housemaid, has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for torturing a four-year-old girl and causing her bodily harm for defecating in her pants. The 37-year-old Tuhuhirwe appeared before Kira Court Chief Magistrate Shallon Niwaha on Friday.

This follows a trial that weighed the severity of her actions against pleas for leniency. The court’s decision comes after arguments from both the defense, citing mitigating circumstances, and the prosecution, emphasizing the gravity of the offense.

Tumuhirwe was arrested following footage in which she was filmed brutalizing a child in her boss’ house on the night of December 27 in Kikoko Zone, Kira Municipality.