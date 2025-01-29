The Trump administration urged U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) workers to join the effort to transform how Washington allocates aid around the world in line with Trump’s “America First” policy. It threatened “disciplinary action” for any staff ignoring the administration’s orders. A sharply-worded memo sent on January 25 to more than 10,000 staff at USAID offered further guidance to Friday’s “stop-work” directive that effectively put a sweeping freeze on U.S. foreign aid worldwide.

Patrick Kamara speaks to Patrick Ocaillap, Prof Augustus Nuwagaba, Dr Aisha Kasolo, and Mr Simon Kaheru on the KFM Hot Seat show about its implications to Uganda.