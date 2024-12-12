The government of Uganda has expressed concern over the continued rise in new HIV/AIDS infections, warning that it could hinder the country’s economic growth.

Dr. Robert Mutumba, Assistant Commissioner at the Ministry of Health, revealed that the government currently spends over 115 million US dollars annually on care and treatment for people living with HIV/AIDS. He emphasized that this significant expenditure poses a challenge, especially given the threat of reduced funding from international donors for HIV projects.

Dr. Mutumba noted that over 1.4 million people are currently living with HIV/AIDS in the country, with approximately 1.4 million receiving treatment.

“Can we increase access to self-testing? I’m told that men are usually strong, but we have also noted that many men fear being tested for HIV,” Mutumba said.

Speaking in Kampala on Thursday, he urged the community, particularly young people, to take preventive measures and avoid contracting the disease.