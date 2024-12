Parliament recently tasked the government to explain how Bank of Uganda’s accounts were allegedly hacked, resulting in the theft of approximately Shs60 billion.

Is the banking sector on the brink of collapse? In this episode of the KFM Hot Seat show, Judith Atim delves into this pressing issue with a panel of experts: economist Francis Muhiire, Dr. Aisha Ruth Biyinzika Kasolo, the GROW project coordinator, and Mr Simon Kaheru.

Listen to the episode below;