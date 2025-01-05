The government of Uganda, through the Ministry of Works and Transport, will begin issuing digital registration number plates to both private and public motor vehicles starting January 6, 2025.

The rollout of digital number plates began in November 2023 with government vehicles, under the Intelligent Transport Monitoring System (ITMS) project.

In 2021, the government signed an agreement with Joint Stock Company Global Security to establish an Intelligent Transport System, including the installation of digital number plates. This initiative aims to combat related crimes and reduce road carnage.

According to Mr Bageya Waiswa, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Works and Transport, all new vehicle orders placed after January 5, 2025, will be processed by the new service provider, replacing GM Tumpeco and ABC Ltd., the previous issuers of number plates.

“Implementation of the third phase of the #ITMS project commences on the 6th of January 2025, with the issuance of the digital registration plates for private and public motor vehicles,” a statement posted on the Ministry’s official X account reads in part.

In September 2024, the government announced a pause in the digital number plate project to allow for public awareness campaigns and other preparations.

According to the fees for the new plates, new vehicle and motorcycle owners will pay Shs714,000, while exchanging existing plates will cost Shs150,000 for motor vehicles and Shs50,000 for motorcycles.