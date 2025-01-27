By Reuters

Ivory Coast will begin the defence of their Africa Cup of Nations title against Mozambique, while hosts Morocco open the 2025 tournament against the Comoros Islands in Rabat on Dec. 21.

Ivory Coast, who won the last edition on home soil 12 months ago, are in Group F along with five-time winners Cameroon, Gabon and Mozambique, who they meet in Marrakesh on Dec. 24.

The draw was conducted in Rabat on Monday, some 11 months before the event kicks off.

Morocco are top seeds in Group A where they will also be up against Mali and Zambia.

Egypt and South Africa were drawn together in Group B, rekindling a rivalry in the tournament stretching back to 1996.

Of the top seeds, Algeria look to have drawn the most favourable section in Group E with Burkina Faso, Equatorial Guinea and Sudan.

Algeria crashed out in the first round in the last two tournaments.

The 24-team event sees six first round groups with the top two in each section, plus the four best third-placed finishers, advancing to the last 16.

The tournament is being held in six Moroccan cities from Dec. 21-Jan. 18, 2026.

The draw:

Group A: Morocco, Mali, Zambia, Comoros

Group B: Egypt, South Africa, Angola, Zimbabwe

Group C: Nigeria, Tunisia, Uganda, Tanzania

Group D: Senegal, DR Congo, Benin, Botswana

Group E: Algeria, Burkina Faso, Equatorial Guinea, Sudan

Group F: Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Gabon, Mozambique.