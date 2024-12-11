Lillian Kyobutungi, the personal secretary to Uganda’s First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Museveni, has accused a 24-year-old man of forging the minister’s signature.

Testifying in court on Wednesday, Kyobutungi stated that she has worked with the First Lady for seven years, handling documents and receiving mail on her behalf.

The accused, Kenneth Niwamanya, the executive director of UMOJA Youth Development Initiative Uganda, is alleged to have forged the minister’s signature to solicit funds and support for his organization.

Niwamanya had previously visited the minister’s office with a book, requesting patronage. However, it was later discovered that he had forged the minister’s signature on a letter seeking support for his organization.

The court heard that Niwamanya used a scanned signature of the minister, which was incomplete and lacked certain features present in her authentic signature.

The prosecution alleges that Niwamanya used the forged letters to solicit money from various offices to organize a function at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds.

The trial has been adjourned to January 3, 2025, for further hearing of the prosecution’s witnesses.