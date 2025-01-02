Jinja District Finance Secretary, Mr Samuel Akalyamawa, has resigned from his position, citing involvement in corruption by his boss, Mr Moses Batwala, the Jinja District Chairperson.

Mr Akalyamawa alleged that corruption is rampant in the district, with jobs being awarded to those with money or connections to Batwala’s home sub-county of Butagaya.

“I have decided to resign from the Executive headed by Mr Batwala because he has failed to refrain from corruption every time I tell him,” Akalyamawa said.

"The Chairpersons of Service Commission and Land board have for the last four years been coming from Butagaya Sub-County where Batwala hails from, but even when I tried to bring one from my Buyengo Sub-county, he asked me to tell her to bring money first."