By SYLVIA NAMAGEMBE & KARIM MUYOBO

The National Coalition of Human Rights Defenders Uganda (NCHRDU) has urged journalists to equip themselves adequately as the country approaches the 2025 election campaigns.

While commemorating the International Human Rights Defenders Day in Kampala yesterday, Mr Robert Sempala, the executive director of the Human Rights Network for Journalists, said during campaigns, the police and army often perceive journalists as inciters of violence.

"They see journalists as those who incite violence, are biased, and lack objectivity. They use these excuses to attack them. We must not give our enemies any reason to target us. Journalists should practice due diligence, position themselves wisely, and form alliances with supportive groups," Mr Sempala said.