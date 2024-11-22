Uganda’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Community Affairs Rebecca Kadaga is optimistic that the recommendations from the national validation of the regulatory impact assessment for the sugar cane subsector will significantly contribute to resolving the long-standing dispute between sugar growers and factory buyers.

Despite the implementation of the Sugar Act 2020 and its 2023 amendment, the sugar sector continues to grapple with various challenges, including sugar pricing, mill licensing, farmer registration, and post-harvest handling.

According to Kadaga, the sector still faces governance implementation and coordination gaps that require immediate attention.

Kadaga’s message was conveyed by the Minister of State for Trade, David Bahati, at the national validation meeting held in Kampala on November 20, 2024.

“It has become evident that in order to identify and implement effective solutions, we need a thorough and systematic evaluation of our framework,” Kadaga said in a statement.