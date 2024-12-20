Kampala has recorded a 3% decline in road accident fatalities within the city.

This was announced by Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago at a Christmas carol event hosted by the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) on Thursday evening.

At the same event, Lukwago launched the Kampala City Annual Road Safety Report for 2022/23.

The report shows a 3% decrease in reported deaths, from 425 in 2022 to 411 in 2023. The death rate also fell, from 11.6 to 10.6 per 100,000 population.

Lukwago noted that despite this decline, the report indicates that vulnerable road users; pedestrians, cyclists, and motorcyclists were the most affected, accounting for 96% of deaths in 2023. Motorcyclists alone made up 50% of these deaths.

“It gives me great honour to officially release the Kampala City Annual Road Safety Report for the fourth consecutive year. I thank the team and stakeholders for their consistency,” Lukwago said.

The report also indicates that the majority of reported deaths were among productive young people between the ages of 30 and 39.