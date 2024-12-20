The case against former Minister Agnes Nandutu, who is accused of diverting iron sheets meant for Karamoja, has been adjourned to 2025.

The case was scheduled for a “no case to answer” submission hearing on Thursday. However, the defense team informed the court that they were unprepared to file their submissions and requested an adjournment.

Trial Judge Jane Kajuga Okua granted the request, adjourning the case until January 25, 2025.

Nandutu is accused of diverting 2,000 iron sheets from the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) intended for the Karamoja Community Empowerment Programme.

It is alleged that Nandutu received the 2,000 iron sheets from the OPM stores in Namanve, Mukono District.

These 2,000 pre-painted, 28-gauge iron sheets were allegedly received by Nandutu. She denies the allegations and is currently on trial, attending court hearings while residing at home.