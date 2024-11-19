The murder trial of businessman Henry Katanga has been further delayed. For the second consecutive week, proceedings were postponed on Tuesday due to the unavailability of trial Judge Isaac Muwata, who is reportedly attending a training session. The hearing is now scheduled to resume on Tuesday, November 26, 2024.

Henry Katanga, 65, passed away at his home on November 2, 2023. His widow, Molly Katanga, was subsequently arrested and has been detained at Luzira Prison since February 2024. Two bail applications were denied, with the court citing promises of a swift trial.

The Katanga murder case has been plagued by numerous adjournments. Recently, the trial was halted for two weeks to allow state prosecutors to organize their key expert witness. However, upon the witness’s return from upcountry, the court learned that critical exhibits were inaccessible due to a closed storage facility, necessitating another adjournment.