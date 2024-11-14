By Robert Muhereza, Obed Kankiroho & Julius Hafasha

The voting exercise in the Kisoro District Woman Member of Parliament by-election was largely peaceful on Thursday, though voter turnout was low during the morning hours. This caused some polling stations to start the exercise at 8 a.m. instead of the stipulated 7 a.m. as per electoral commission guidelines. However, some cases of electoral malpractice were reported.

Kigezi region police spokesperson, Mr. Elly Maate, stated on Thursday that they were searching for Bufumbira North Member of Parliament Mr. John Kamara, who is accused of being involved in ballot stuffing at Busanani polling station in Busanza Sub-county. Around eight individuals were arrested on allegations of inciting violence and disrupting the voting process.

“The voting exercise in the Kisoro district woman Member of Parliament was generally peaceful despite few incidents of alleged ballot stuffing by the Bufumbira North Member of Parliament Mr John Kamara. We are hunting for him so that he can answer these allegations,” Mr Maate said.

Attempts to reach Mr. Kamara for comment were unsuccessful, as his known mobile phone was switched off.

National Unity Platform candidate Ms. Sultana Salim alleged that security agents had confiscated the appointment letters of her polling agents, adding that she was planning to report the matter to the electoral commission.

“This election exercise is not free and fair because the security agents were confiscating the appointment letters of my agents before chasing them away. I am yet to lodge an official complaint before the electoral commission because the security officials where I am supposed to report the matter are the suspects in this case,” Ms Sultana Salim said.

NRM party candidate Ms. Rose Kabagyeni acknowledged the low voter turnout but noted that she had not received any complaints from her polling agents or supporters.

“The voting exercise is peaceful and I am sure the voters with elect their favorite candidate to parliament,” Ms Rose Kabagyeni said after casting her vote at Gikoro primary school polling station in Kisoro district.

Electoral commission spokesperson Mr. Julius Mucunguzi reported that, apart from the alleged incident involving the Bufumbira North Member of Parliament, the electoral process was peaceful across all 322 polling stations in Kisoro District.