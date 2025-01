By Priscilla Maloba

The National Unity Platform (NUP) has named Butambala County MR Muhammad Muwanga Kivumbi as the new deputy party president for Buganda region.

The Chairperson of the Buganda Caucus in Parliament replaces Nyendo – Mukungwe MR Mathias Mpuuga who was suspended by the party president, Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, last year following the controversial Shs500 million service award he received during his time as Leader of Opposition in Parliament (LoP).