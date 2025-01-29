Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Senior Presidential Advisor on Special Operations, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has promoted Brigadier General Felix Kulayigye to the rank of Acting Major General.

According to Deputy Defence Public Information Officer, Colonel Deo Akiiki, Kulayigye’s promotion recognizes his long and excellent service, as well as his representation of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) in the public domain.

“We feel encouraged that once you work hard, you will be appreciated,” he said.

Kulayigye served as the spokesperson for the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF).