Chaos erupted at the General Court Martial on Tuesday when Eron Kiiza, a lawyer representing Dr. Kizza Besigye and Hajji Obeid Lutale, was arrested after a heated disagreement with military police officers.

The officers had blocked Kiiza from accessing the bar, prompting him to bang on the barricade and insist on entering. This led Court Martial Chairperson Mugabe to order his arrest.

Kiiza was beaten and removed from the courtroom, but he managed to break free and join Besigye and co-accused Abeid Lutale Kamulegeya in the dock. However, he was rearrested, beaten again, and returned to the cells.

The incident occurred amid complaints from opposition members about harsh treatment by security officers while attempting to access the court premises. Former Leader of Opposition Winnie Kiiza and Ingrid Turinawe reported being harassed by security personnel outside the court.

Due to the chaos, the court proceedings were adjourned for 30 minutes, with some Court Martial members fleeing.

Besigye’s supporters condemned the arrest, calling it intimidation and accusing the court martial of operating as a kangaroo court. They demanded Kiiza’s release, declaring “enough is enough” and stating that Uganda is “bleeding.”