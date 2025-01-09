The Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP) summit begins on Thursday at the Speke Resort Munyonyo in Kampala.

The three-day summit will run from January 9-11, 2025, under the theme: “Sustainable and Resilient Agri-Food Systems for a Healthy and Prosperous Africa.” More than 2,000 participants from at least 49 AU member states will discuss and consider the CAADP strategy and implementation plan for 2026-2035.

Tibeijuka Byantwate, Commissioner for Crop Protection in the Ministry of Agriculture, said that discussions will include strategies to boost agricultural productivity, explore innovative financing mechanisms and investment opportunities to support the transformation of agri-food systems, and examine approaches to improve food security and nutrition among AU member states.

“We proposed that we intensify sustainable food production, support agro-industrialisation, and facilitate trade. Therefore under this area, we shall focus on strategies to boost agricultural productivity and establish robust agri-industrial value-chains, enhancing trade, and driving economic growth,” he said.

Earlier, police announced traffic diversions to minimize congestion and ensure a steady flow of traffic during the summit.