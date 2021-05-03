By Carol Beyanga More by this Author

When my husband Joseph and I tied the knot on this day 15 years ago, I had no idea what this day would look like. But here it is and I am glad for it. The good times have been amazing, and the hard times have been, tough. Looking back at what we have been through, here are 15 things I have learnt, thus far.

1) My marriage is a priority: There are so many things to juggle, good things which if we are not careful, can end up knocking the relationship off from the place it is supposed to be. Busy careers, two daughters to raise, organisations we are part of, extended families to support… the list goes on. These are important but I have learnt that we have to keep checking in with each other. This means spending quality time together regularly, doing small and big things to remind the other we love them, and making sacrifices when the need arises.

2) Positive role models are necessary: One of the couples I look up to, are my parents. They have been together for over 40 years now, and yet sometimes act like they have just fallen in love. They call each other boyfriend and girlfriend. They tease each other in our presence. They do almost everything including running their businesses, church ministry and much more together. They show us what marriage ought to be. Surrounding ourselves with couples like them reminds us of our commitment and shows that it is possible to walk this road happily.

Read more: https://www.monitor.co.ug/uganda/lifestyle/heart-to-heart/15-lessons-i-have-learnt-in-15-years-of-marriage-3381626