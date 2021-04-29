Socialite Anita Fabiola revealed that she landed a big show on BET International.

Fabiola showed her excitement of the news on her social media accounts. She set to host a show dubbed Urban Beauty Tv a show that is about beauty, health, Fashion and wellness.

“Here…we glow!!! LEVELED UP!!! BET International 🌎 Here’s one of the amazing uplifting projects I’ve been working on. @urbanbeautytv | The first and only syndicated show dedicated to Hair | Health & wellness | Cosmetics | Style & Fashion on @bet @bethertv Everything I love and live by. I can’t wait to share a platform dedicated to showcasing the extraordinary achievements of top fashion gurus, beauty moguls and health experts all over the world. 🌎 🚀❤️ ‘To the moon Alice 🎶’ #BET​ #bether​ #urbanbeautytv​ #urbanbeautytvafrica​”- she posted.

Fabiola is a former presenter of the NTV Be My Date show.