The Ministry of Education has put a temporary ban on the hosting of performing artists in public and private primary and secondary schools across the country until guidelines have been put in place.

According to the August 1 circular addressed to all heads of schools from Jane Egau, the acting Permanent Secretary, all schools should desist from inviting artists who dance erotically and dress indecently in the guise of promoting extra curriculum activities in schools.

“Head teachers and Principals of both Primary and Secondary Schools are cautioned not to hire or allow any of these “artists” to perform in schools. Failure to comply, will lead to school managers being personally held responsible and disciplinary measures charged against them,” reads part of the document.

According to the circular, on Monday, July 11, the country woke up to the shocking videos that were circulating on social media to portray the indecency that is allowed in some schools.

Égau says that it is now clear that there have been several of these totally unacceptable and offensive functions allowed in schools and they should be stopped immediately.

It is against this that the Ministry of education has asked all heads of schools against hiring these artists until guidelines are out, saying those who defy this directive will face disciplinary actions.