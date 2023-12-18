Ugandan artistes and faith-based institutions planning Christmas concerts and end-of-year prayers have received a significant financial boost from MTN Uganda, but with a crucial plea: don’t disappoint your fans and followers.

Ms. Mildred Nsinda, head of trade and marketing at MTN-Uganda, announced the company’s investment of over Shs500 million to support top organizers of festive music concerts. However, she emphasized the importance of fulfilling promises made to fans.

“MTN has been over the years sponsoring various festivities to enable its customers to end and begin the next year in their preferred way,” she said.

MTN’s support extends beyond music, with Nsinda confirming sponsorship for various faith-based institutions holding end-of-year prayers across Kampala and upcountry regions. This commitment was unveiled at a press conference held at MTN headquarters on Monday, where pastors and event organizers were hosted.