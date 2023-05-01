Mbarara City came alive this weekend starting on Thursday as Rotarians from across Uganda and Tanzania gathered for the 98th Rotary District Conference, a three-day event packed with insightful sessions, keynote speakers, fun and engaging activities.

As the conference came to a close on Saturday evening, Rotarians were treated to a black-tie Governors Johnnie Walker Banquet Dinner, which marked the end of the conference and an opportunity for guests to enjoy an evening of fine dining, networking, and entertainment that came from songbird Irene Ntale and Azawi, who performed alongside the Double Black Band.