By

There is no better way to test audience loyalty and progress for an artiste without concerts.

Last night at Kampala Serena, Swangz Avenue was once again at it with yet another concert for maybe their flagship artiste of the moment, Azawi.

This is the artiste’s second concert in two years and was mainly a celebration of her new album, Sankofa, her second album in three years.

As it has always been said, Azawi has not really had a normal rising artiste’s circle; her partnership with Guinness, her first public appearance with a performance of Quinamino at Roast and Rhyme, being backed by the Janzi Band. Very few new artistes make such a grand entrance, plus that Konsens verse cover which later went viral.

The girl had arrived, and not even the Covid-19 lockdown could stop her. Read more