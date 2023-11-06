By | Sqoop

Musician Aziz Azion’s contribution to the Ugandan music industry goes beyond himself. He has played a pivotal role in other artistes’ careers. Some of his contributions include playing his guitar in Juliana Kanyomozi’s Kanyimbe, Mowzey Radio and Weasel’s Nyambura, Raga Dee’s Kazeeke, Mesach Semakula’s Njagala Bwendi, Geoffrey Lutaaya’s Nice & Lovely and Mariam Ndagire’s Majangwa.

He was credited for training new artiste on the block Flona when she was starting out.

But if there is one thing about Aziz Azion, it is that he does not say who he is.

Infact during a documentary that was played during his ‘Strings Of Love’ concert at Kampala Serena Hotel last Saturday evening, Mariam Ndagire said something about it.

“If Aziz Azion was like these other artistes who always praise themselves, he would really be far and that is one thing I don’t like about him,” She said.

This event, according to Aziz Azion, was aimed at restoring the Ugandan music pride and make music lovers appreciate Ugandan music even more.

Whether this was achieved or not, revellers really had a good time at the concert.

Fenon events were at their best when it came to the production of the show. The stage they elected was enough to accommodate the artiste, his backup and the backline. The sound was top notch and the graphics on the screens were fitting for every moment on the stage while the lighting added an extra touch to the event.

Backed up by the Maestro Band, Aziz Azion did three sessions and in all the sessions, he never abandoned his guitar.

He was seen playing on a number of occasions.

He first coming at 8:30pm doing songs like Baliwa, Yegwe, Oli Omu, Nakupenda, Wampisa, Bad and Gwe Nsonga among others but the surprise in this session was Fresh Kid with whom they did Nakupenda, his song with GNL Zamba.

While GNL was away, Fresh Kid had it all under control. He sung GNL’s verse as if it was his own. He even Recieved a standing ovation from the crowd. It was so perfect that even GNL tweeted about it. “Wow Watching @FreshKidUG doing my verse on the NAKUPENDA ft @azizazionug is one of the most amazing things I’ve seen on the Internet. Congratulations fam.”

In his second session, he returned with songs like Nsazewo, Beera Nange, Beautiful, Sweet Wakati, Pain Killer and Your Love among others.

It was after the second session that lights went out for all the attention to go towards the screens for Benon Mugumbya and Mariam Ndagire’s messages talking about how far they have come with Aziz. Benon remnising how he met Aziz at Angenoir and told him how he had started Muswangali now Swangz Avenue and how they came up with Nkumila Omukwano in less than an hour.

The surprise in the second session was the introduction of Jamal Wasswa whose two songs Ononsonyiwa and Anavawa left the audience with thirst despite literally singing the two songs on their own. Rema Namakula also had her time to shine at this event and after doing two songs was joined by Aziz to do their Oliwakabi collaboration.

The last session had Aziz doing Nkumila Omukwano acoustic version, Oxygen, Chocolate, Baninze, Omulembe and lastly Winner perhaps to prove that he had won at the end of the evening.

Levixone, Barbie Jay and Kenneth Mugabi were the other artistes who supported Aziz at this concert that he says will be happening every year.