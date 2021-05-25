Soon, Bad Black will be walking down the aisle in Holy Matrimony with her boyfriend Asha Panda with whom she has lasted over two years now.

Bad Black who is excited about the developments as the wedding planners have been doing their part is yet to confirm the exact date of the ceremony. The socialite however revealed one of the most important details about the wedding which is the venue.

While speaking to the media, she revealed that the wedding will take place in Zanzibar.

