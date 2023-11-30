By Isaac Ssejjombwe | SQoop

Earlier this week, events promoter Bajjo Alfonso took to social media to express his unwavering admiration for KFM’s Doreen Nasasira in a series of posts.

“My childhood crush!! The only woman I can Love in my life. nampa chance nva mubyekiyaaye. This woman she is a hero how can she make a commando to crush on her? Please Doreen kindly accept my heart’s desire and love me. God Do a miracle I will glorify ur name!,” reads one of the posts shared on Bajjo’s X platform.

“Everything about you is wonderful. I wish the cutest girl I know, I’m crazy about you. I think deep down you already knew that, too! Wish u a lovely happiest birthday Doreen nja kutta buli Musajja akusumbuwa baby girl,” Bajjo posted on Doreen’s birthday on the 26th of this month [November].

Doreen responded to Bajjo’s public declarations of affection, stating that he is not her type and that he would need a rebrand if he were to have any chance with her.

“What I want in a man is far far from Bajjo but I would like to thank him for pushing because that is what a man should do,” Doreen said.

She added that she would continue to post whatever gifts she receives from Bajjo as evidence because “I don’t trust him because he might wake up one day and say I detoothed him.”

Apart from the birthday messages, Bajjo sent Doreen a bouquet of flowers, balloons, and a love letter on her birthday. He also hired a trumpeter to serenade the birthday girl.