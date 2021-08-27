Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu a.k.a Bobi Wine and Barbie Itungo Kyagulanyi are celebrating their 10 years in marriage today.

Barbie has penned down an emotional message on her Facebook page to express her love and appreciation towards her husband Bobi Wine for the past ten years.

“HAPPY ANNIVERSARY COMRADE HONEY! You have flawlessly, gracefully and almost skillfully sailed our union through all the times and I cannot be more proud to have a life partner like you! For better and for worse, till death do us part!” she posted.

The couple has four children together.

Below is Barbie’s message;