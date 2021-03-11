Singer Bebe Cool has expressed his disappointment with the Uganda government for refusing his son and other participants of the Uganda U-20, U-17 to sit for their final S.4 examinations.

”Disappointed with @UGgov that they’ve decided against giving boys who repped Uganda at U-20, U-17 tourneys a second chance of sitting for their S4 final exams. As a father of one of these, I’m pained,” he posted on his Twitter page.

He has asked the Ministry of Education to meet up with the parents and forge a way forward for their children who missed the exams.

”I urge Min of Education @JanetMuseveni to review the issue. Call parents of the 7 kids & forge a way 4ward so next time this happens, there’s a plan to support national team players and by this our players won’t lose out on education,” he tweeted.

The S.4 final examinations started on 1st of March.