Normally when talent switches stations, it often just seems like any other change of workplace.

However, what doesn’t often come to light is the fact that some talents actually cost a hand and a leg. And this is the case of Becky Katagaya Nantale, commonly known as Becky to her pals and listeners.

After a number of eight attempts, industrial area’s KFM has had her put pen to paper, crossing from Power FM.

The cheeky, and hoarse-voiced radio girl will now be rocking the airwaves on 93.3 KFM, co-hosting the K-Drive show, alongside James Peterson.

She started today, and while she’s been a staple on the morning show at the Christian-based station, she’s not new to drive shows having done one before, with Brian Mulondo who is also now at KFM having crossed from NTV.

Read more: https://www.sqoop.co.ug/202106/news/becky-now-roaring-on-kfm.html