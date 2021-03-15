By AFP

Women won every major Grammy at Sunday’s history-making gala, a joyful night for music’s biggest stars after a devastating year for the industry, with Beyonce, Megan Thee Stallion and Taylor Swift triumphing at the socially distanced event anchored by electrifying performances.

It was a monumental night for Beyonce, who broke the record for most career wins by a female artist with 28.

Swift became the first woman to win the coveted Album of the Year prize three times, this year for “folklore,” the first of her twin quarantine releases.

