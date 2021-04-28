“When you are in your 20’s, you struggle to look good, smell good and act like a man,” Brian Mulondo revealed on the BoyzToMen segment on D’Mighty Breakfast.

Peter Igaga’s take, however, was that everyone in their 20s should enjoy life because at such an age they can get away with anything.

“A man is stronger at 25. Never fight with a 25-year-old. The only issue about the twenties is that they go by so fast,” he said.

He added that people should enjoy the life of no responsibility before they start to come up.

“In the twenties, you have no responsibilities. Don’t get kids, don’t get married because when you do, the dynamics of your life will change,” he said.

He had advice however for them as regards finances, asking them to save money and invest it in case they are lucky to get some.

“People in the twenties should save money and invest early instead of spending on expensive cars and two-door fridges,” he said.

At that point Maritza admitted to owning a two-door fridge that is always fully stocked yet she’s still in her twenties, causing laughter from the trio.

Igaga also advised people in their twenties to look good, work out and surround themselves with the right people.

Listen to the podcast here:https://soundcloud.com/dailymonitor/boyztomen-things-that-are-expected-of-a-20year-old