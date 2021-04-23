By Noelyn Nassuuna Many women in relationships are complaining about men constantly comparing them to their mothers and complaining when they don’t meet their mother’s standards. “Is it wrong for men to expect their wives to be like their mothers?” Brian Mulondo asked on the BoyzToMen segment on D’Mighty Breakfast.

Peter Igaga condemned the habit.

“You don’t have to expect your wife to be like your mother. It’s very wrong. She’s your wife not your mother,” he said. “Therefore shall a man leave his father and his mother, and shall cleave unto his wife: and they shall be one flesh,” Igaga said, adding that as the Bible says, it’s important for the man to cut away his mother and start to live independently.

“You have to grow up and know that you have left your mother and move on. If you are not ready, don’t get married,” he said. He adds that as much as a mother is a very important person to her son, she should also cut away the the bond so that the son can start his own life. “Mothers should also cut it away with their sons. Don’t cut him off but cut him away. If a man is giving his attention to his mother, the wife is going to suffer,” he said. Igaga adds that the best time to cut away their sons is while they are still at home. When they move out, it gets difficult. “Cut him away so he grows up. He needs to be responsible, learn to pay bills like rent and water. As men, we are the ones with a problem. Fathers need to mentor their sons and show them the way otherwise they will have a problem,” he says.