Many women in relationships are complaining about men constantly comparing them to their mothers and complaining when they don’t meet their mother’s standards.
“Is it wrong for men to expect their wives to be like their mothers?” Brian Mulondo asked on the BoyzToMen segment on D’Mighty Breakfast.
Peter Igaga condemned the habit.
“Therefore shall a man leave his father and his mother, and shall cleave unto his wife: and they shall be one flesh,” Igaga said, adding that as the Bible says, it’s important for the man to cut away his mother and start to live independently.
He adds that as much as a mother is a very important person to her son, she should also cut away the the bond so that the son can start his own life.
“Mothers should also cut it away with their sons. Don’t cut him off but cut him away. If a man is giving his attention to his mother, the wife is going to suffer,” he said.
Igaga adds that the best time to cut away their sons is while they are still at home. When they move out, it gets difficult.
“Cut him away so he grows up. He needs to be responsible, learn to pay bills like rent and water. As men, we are the ones with a problem. Fathers need to mentor their sons and show them the way otherwise they will have a problem,” he says.
“Your son needs to know that when he has a fight with his wife, he doesn’t have to come home. As a matter of fact, she should get his bags and hit him on the head and tell him to go and sort his issues,” he said.
According to Igaga, men are not taking their responsibilities because they know their mothers have their backs.
He defined a mother’s boy as a man who can’t make a decision without consulting his mother and a man who is dating but is still staying with his mother.
Listen to podcast below: please