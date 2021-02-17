Peter Igaga while presenting the BoysToMen segment on D’Mighty Breakfast with Brian Mulondo and Maritza condemns the habit of telling lies in relationships. According to Igaga, it is important, to tell the truth, because then, it will be over and you will deal with consequences.

However, he adds that it’s impossible to find a man who doesn’t tell lies.

“To the ladies, if you are looking for a man who doesn’t lie, will not lie and will forever be truthful to you, you are fooling yourself because that man is not there. A man is human in nature and it’s in our nature to lie,” he says.

However, he adds that there are some people who are pathological liars and will lie about anything. Igaga says there are no necessary lies but there are understandable lies told to keep peace.

However, he warns against building a relationship on lies because it will kill the trust which is hard to build. He, therefore, advises that before telling a lie, one should ask themselves whether it is worth it and whether they will be able to deal with the consequences.

“If you are going to cheat, ask yourself is it worth it? There is a man whose wife told him, if he wants to cheat, the woman should be more beautiful than her,” Igaga narrated.

He adds that some people don’t allow their partners to tell them the truth which forces the partners to lie to them. He advises that if you are looking for the truth, prepare yourself to take it in.

Listen to the full podcast: http://bit.ly/2Nvb8r8