“When you are spiritually tuned, you focus on the right fights, which is the good fights. The right fights are building your life so you can be a better person for others. You should be fighting for more responsibility, for a promotion at work, you should be fighting to improve your skills. It’s important to fight the right fight and not fights that will harm you,” Peter Igaga said on the BoysToMen segment on D’Mighty Breakfast show.

According to Brian Mulondo, men have three roles that are to be the provider, protector and priest. He argues that men have failed to perform the priestly role.

“For every man, their partners tell them, you must be the protector, provider and priest. The other two roles we perform very well but when it reaches to priest, we are like, ‘the number you have called is not available at the moment’,” he joked.

Brian adds that spirituality is something they haven’t done so easily as men yet it is very important in their lives.

Peter Igaga says every human must feed the mind, body and most importantly, the soul.

“You have to feed it, nurture it and take care of it otherwise it will die. As leaders, which men are by default, you have to have a strong soul. If you don’t have a strong soul, you can’t have a strong mind and body,” he explained.

“Muslims pray religiously, a minimum of three times a day. The dedicated Muslims I know, will put their mat anywhere and pray, even if it is at Namayiba Bus Park. It gives you a certain level of balance knowing that there is a high power of control,” he said.

Igaga adds that he one time was a young man who thought he lived a comfortable life, yet that was not the case.

“I have been through so much. I have escaped death about four or five times. But I know, the only reason why I’m still alive today is that God is taking care of me. So its imperative to have a relationship with God because if you don’t, you are exposed and you end up like the baboon,” he said.

According to Igaga, men too need spiritual mentors who can help them on their spiritual journey. He adds that being spiritual has helped him look at life differently.

“It has helped me to get rid of road rage. When you get into a situation and you are spiritually tuned, you know that that fight is not going to change your life,”

The spiritual side puts brakes on your mouth and your emotions, and prevents physical fights; it gives you peace since you get to walk away from fights.

Listen to podcast here: https://soundcloud.app.goo.gl/iC8jqTvAmNXKYuss5