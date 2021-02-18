One of the mistakes that men make is if you present your value as money, then that’s the only value she will see in you. If you present your value in terms of ideas, growth, that’s what you will be seen as,” Igaga said on the BoyzToMen show on D’Mighty Breakfast.

He added that many men are impatient in relations so they end up jumping all the steps and using money to sustain a relationship.

This revelation came after Brian Mulondo talked about Valnetine’s Day, when very many men start to wonder about the importance of money in a relationship.

“These days love and money are interchanged. If you give money, you must love her, “Brian commented.

Igaga argued that as much as money is important, love is spelt with time and not money. Men should bring more than money to the table to sustain the relationship.

He added that men need money but must not break their necks to get so much of it to impress girls because another man with more can come up and take up the woman.

He advised that men should not waste time with women they don’t love because time wasted cannot be returned. He also added that being stingy is not a good thing.

“Being stingy is being the same as being selfish. Relationships are about giving and receiving. If you give, you will receive. However, give smartly. If a woman knows that you are giver, she will take a lot,” he said.

Igaga also said that men should be open about their finances with their women because usually when women aren’t told, they do the calculations on their own and find out how much a woman earns.

Listen to the podcast here: http://bit.ly/3rVDvh0