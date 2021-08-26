“The moment your expectations are not met, you become heartbroken. You have to lay down your expectations at the beginning,” Peter Igaga said on the BoyzToMen segment on D’Mighty Breakfast with Brian Mulondo and Maritza.

Brian Mulondo, in his view, said one of the ways to be a champion is to deal with heartbreak.

“Some dudes lose their minds. There is a picture of a guy who built a house for his girlfriend but when they broke up, he brought a caterpillar and put it down,” Brian narrated.

Brian joked that he can’t afford such heartbreaks because they are very expensive.

However, Igaga says that the public should address this issue and find out why men get heartbroken. He adds that, as a strong advocator for dating, he encourages that couples should go through the dating stage so that they get to know each other.

“Men should also ask their partners about where the relationship is going so that they know that they are going in the same direction,” he emphasized.

Also, according to Igaga, couples should have aligned plans and know what their partners want.

“Women like a man who has plans. If you have no plan, then you are in trouble. You can only have a plan if you know her plan,” he advised.

Igaga advises that men should wish their ex-girlfriends or wives well after the breakup.

“Let her go out well, let her blossom. In the meantime, focus your energy on you and getting your stuff clear, do things differently and you must not forget that there is more out there and that heartbreak can be the best thing that has happened to you,” Igaga said.

Listen to the full podcast here: https://soundcloud.com/dailymonitor/boytomen-dealing-with-heartbreaks