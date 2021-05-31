By Noelyn Nassuuna

“Some of you are 20-year-olds who are 40 years old because you became old when you are very young,” Brian Mulondo, said on D’Mighty Breakfast introduced the topic of handling the 50s.

According to Brian, many people who grew too early end up behaving like 20-year-olds when they turn 50.

He said, “That’s why when you are 45, we start seeing you as the last people to leave bars.”

Maritza added that these are the people we start seeing “playing catch-up”.

However, Peter Igaga has advised that people should not wait for when they are 50 to start working on their dreams. He adds that most of the things that a 50-year-old has, he got or started working on when he was 20.

He also advised 50-year-olds to stop chasing young girls.

“Stop it! Drink from the right pot. There are good women at 40 with whom you are going to have serious conversations,” he said.

He added that while in the 50s, one should be focused, and in a management position. One should also have stabilised in putting up their business.

“At this age, you must have learnt, made mistakes and known better how to handle business. You shouldn’t be living on a budget but you should live on a financial plan,” he said.

Igaga says that people in their 50s should ensure that they can sustain themselves and are not a burden to their children.

“Your children aren’t an investment. That’s the problem in Africa because every generation is starting from scratch and taking care of someone. We are in a habit of guilt-tripping but as a matter of fact, your children didn’t ask to be born,” he said.

He has also advised people in the 50s to mind what they eat at this stage and also focus on mentally stimulating things instead of physically stimulating ones.

“Take extra care of yourself and do not eat everything you want. You can’t eat all the burgers, you need to have a meal plan and take extra care of yourself,” he said.

He added that at this stage, it’s important for 50-year-olds to be mentors so that they can share information and also learn new things from the young generation.

Lastly, Igaga advised people in their 50s to give more and most importantly, to find God.

Listen to the podcast here: https://soundcloud.com/dailymonitor/boyztomen-how-to-handle-life-as-a-50-year-old-man