Some men date older women because they are looking for a mother figure who will take care of them. This was Peter Igaga’s point of the day he made on the BoysToMen segment on D’Mighty Breakfast with Brian Mulondo and Maritza.

“Women mature faster than men. It means that when you start dating someone older than you, you need to be psychologically more mature. You need to force yourself to grow up. The expectations of this older woman will be more psychological than physical. This woman will not ask for transport money and not show up,” he said.

Brian revealed that the youngest person he has ever dated is his wife because he has always been attracted to people who are older.

Maritza added that the term older can be classified into older, older within the bracket, cross-generation and shameless.

However, Igaga argues that older is older and it’s not about “by how much.” He added though, that as a man, you will always be seen as a child especially when the age gap is very big, also saying that older women are more settled and know what they want but a younger man is in most cases looking for fun.

“In such relationships, a man gets comfortable. That causes a problem because the older lady is scared to push him because she might push him away. That will cause insecurity especially when the man hangs out with younger girls,” he says.

However, he says that by dating an older woman, there won’t be pressure put on the man in the bedroom. Igaga adds that another advantage is that you can rely on an older partner for development and also learn from each other.

Listen to podcast: http://bit.ly/37m21QL