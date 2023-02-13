Renowned songwriter and singer Nince Henry has come out to claim that he is broke, announcing that he is selling his car to buy food. In a social media post, the singer claims that he has been going through a tough time.

The Siri Regular songwriter further claims that fellow celebrities have ignored his calls during what he described as a tough moment.

“The last two weeks have been so tough for me. I have struggled to make things work from all angles but life eganye! I have been calling my fellow artistes for help but No one picks my calls! Now I am sellimg my car to get what to eat!” Nince tweeted over the weekend.

The singer’s tweet has provoked netizens to share their thoughts, one of them being DJ Crim. The DJ says Nince’s tweet is an unnecessary stunt.

“A man of your age and life experience should know that it’s never a good thing to play with people’s emotions in order to stay relevant or pull traffic for your stunted songs. One time you claimed to be Suicidal & everyone was concerned, now you’re claiming to be too poor to afford food, & how fellow artists have forsaken you,” Crim’s social media post reads in part.

“Careful what you wish for, & mind you, there are Ugandans out there who really sleep hungry and even lack shelter, hence these your useless fake stunts are mockery to their actual suffering. Please grow up & stop acting like an excited man-boy…” the post reads further.

Following Crim’s post, Nince has taken to Twitter, asking him to get in touch to gather facts.

While the singer posted photos of the said car (Benz UBF series), it remains unclear whether he is broke or not.