Nigerian singer Burna Boy has landed a gig to co-headline the 2023 UEFA Champions League Final kick-off show at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul on Saturday, 10 June 2023, the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has confirmed.

According to official communication from the Union, this year’s other co-headliner “will be announced soon”. Formerly known as the UEFA Champions League Opening Ceremony, the show unites sport, culture, and music through a concert.

“Catch Me Performing Live at The UEFA Champions League Final in June,” Burna boy tweeted on Thursday evening.

According to UEFA, the singer has vowed to stage an electric performance saying “The world isn’t ready for what we have in store,”

Burna Boy is known for his global bangers such as Last Last and It’s Plenty, among others.