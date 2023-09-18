Celebrities and media personalities have taken to social media to share their heartfelt condolences and messages of goodwill to the friends and family of singer Evelyn Love formerly known as Evelyn Lagu who died in the wee hours of Monday morning.

The singer has been in and out of hospital battling heart and kidney complications.

Eddy Kenzo, a singer and president of the Uganda National Musicians Federation through his official X (former Twitter) account said the deceased fought ‘a big battle‘.

“We took these pictures last Tuesday at the Jam session and I can’t believe you’re gone dear Evelyn Lagu. You have fought a big battle my sister may your soul rest in peace,” Kenzo captioned his pictures with Love on Monday.

Songbird, Lydia Jazmine took to her X platform as well to note that she was saddened by Love’s death, saluting her for bravely fighting the illnesses.

“Saddened by the terrible news of your Passing! Our Evelyn You put on a Great fight! Naye Era Mukama Yagera. Rest With The Angels Darling,” Jazmine posted.

Mityana Municipality Member of Parliament, Francis Zaake sent his message of goodwill to Love’s family in a post shared on his social media channels. The legislator also saluted the fallen singer for her lengthy battle with kidney complications.

“After a lengthy battle with kidney complications, it is very absurd that the Lord has taken our beloved artist Evelyn LAGU to rest with the angels. My thoughts and prayers are with her family, relatives, and the fanbase,” Zaake posted on Monday.

More public figures continue to send their condolences to Love’s family through social media.

While various fundraising drives have been organized to facilitate her treatment in the past, doctors in Turkey told the ‘Sikyatya’ singer that her body would not manage due to her immunity.