Comedian-turned events MC, Bareija Collins aka Emeka The Romantic Mukiga has finally been officially allowed to take Mackline Asiimire as his wife. This was in a colourful giveaway ceremony. Accompanied by his close friends on Tuesday, December 27, Emeka, who also doubles as the co-host for KFM’s K-Drive show went all the way to Bushenyi to pick Mackline Asiimire from her parents’ home in Nyabubare Igara – Bushenyi District.

Emeka, who has been dating Asiimire for a couple of years couldn’t remain calm, wondering when the day would finally come to make their relationship official. According to him, having Asiimire given to him is his greatest treasure.

“Let me first explore Uganda before I pick my greatest treasure tomorrow,” Emeka tweeted on Monday, hours before visiting his fiancée’s home.

On Tuesday, the self-styled Romantic Mukiga was recorded telling his pals “Ngenze” (I have gone) before joining his wife on the dance floor. The couple was later seen dancing to Rema’s Calm Down, and yes, the man is now calm. The couple is set to wed on January 28, 2023, at Watoto Church.

Emeka is a celebrated stand-up comedian who started his career in entertainment in 2014 with The Punchliners and Comedy Files. He has performed in Rwanda, Kenya, Zambia among other countries. In 2018, he was nominated for African Comedian of the Year in the ADARA Awards in South Africa with BasketMouth and Patrick Salvado.

Asiimire is an entrepreneur and the secretary for sports and culture at National Youth Council Uganda.

Congratulations to the lovebirds!