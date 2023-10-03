By Monitor Sqoop

Cricket Oval is definitely one of the biggest concert venues we have in Uganda and not many artistes will attempt to have concerts there, but not David Lutalo who has proven over and again that the oval is just an ordinary venue to showcase his fans’ love to the music world.

With more than five successful concerts at the venue, only nature would frustrate his Nalongo concert that happened last Friday.

The long queues at the venue by 3pm was evident that the show would be a success because by 8pm, it was safe for the concert to kick off with deejay sessions before artistes like Gravity Omutujju, and others warmed up the stage for Byonkola singer.

Bebe Cool’s appearance on the stage was a surprise on the show before he said he was more than ready to take on Ugandan music giant, Dr Jose Chamelone in a music battle that even deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa yearns for.

His public claim that he defeated Bobi Wine during their battle almost got him in trouble when some sections of the crowd started chanting him off the stage but he restored order by asking if he should have a rematch with him before Chameleone. Read more