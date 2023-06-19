Tanzanian musician Diamond Platnumz will be performing in Uganda again at Comedy Store’s fundraising concert slated for July 14, 2023.

The Comedy Store Foundation has organized a fundraising concert that will be headlined by the Tanzania singer and it will also feature several local performers as well including comedians, among others.

The concert is aimed at uplifting the youth through mindset change and skills training.

Mr. Alex Muhangi, the chief executive officer of Comedy Store Foundation says Diamond is expected to perform for two hours at the fundraising concert that will also be graced by legendary Kenyan singer Nameless.

Spice Diana, Alien Skin, Karole Kasita, Ray G, Winnie Nwagi, King Saha, Naava Grey, Zex Bilangilangi, Abeeka Band, Daddy Andre, and Eezzy, among others, make up the lineup of local performers.