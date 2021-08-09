Wasafi boss Diamond Platnumz has asked young people to stop wearing fake gold because they might get cancer.

He posted this on his Instagram account where he was showing off his new pendant bearing his nickname Simba that cost him USD48,000 (Shs170M).

“Gold and Diamonds #HalfManHalfLion Pendant!….stop wearing fake chains young boys…there’s cancer ….USD 48,000…Tsh! 111,360,000 for the pendant,” he posted.

The new chain comes days after he bought a number of expensive chains plus his entire WCB crew.