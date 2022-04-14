KFM radio host Doreen Nasasira has opened up about her weight loss journey.

Doreen says she was 60kgs before the first lockdown but later added on more 38 kgs which caused many of her fans and people on the internet to talk about her weight gain.

“Many people were talking about the weight i had gained which made me very uncomfortable. I was forced to wake up and do something about my weight. People told me to use pills but i knew it couldnt work,” she said.

However, Doreeen has trashed rumpurs going around about her weight loss revealing that she visited a nutritionist who gave her a diet plan that has enabled her lose 28kgs. Her plan is to weigh 65kgs.

She also emphasizes that she had to quit junk foods and focus on only healthy foods so as to achieve her weight loss goal.