The KFM presenter Doreen Nassasira has trashed rumors about her relationship with Dembe radio presenter Dj Jacob Omutuze.

According to Doreen, she says they are just friends with Jacob and so their photos that are circulating on social media don’t mean a thing.

“The photos that are circulating mean nothing. We are just friends with Jacob nothing more than that,” she says.

She adds that she has a boyfriend who understands her friendship with Jacob and trusts her a lot.

“We talked about it with my boyfriend and he understands. It is about trust,” she said.

She says she needs a man with a lot of love and Jacob doesn’t qualify.