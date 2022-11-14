Musician Eddy Kenzo made history over the weekend when he staged one of the most successful music festivals. In a country where musicians only stage concerts, Kenzo became the first Ugandan musician to hold a festival that was sponsored by KFM, NTV and Ddembe FM. The festival attracted thousands of people, arguably making it the most attended event of the year 2022.

Party kicked off as early as midday as various revelers flocked Kololo Airstrip on Saturday, November 12, 2022 in an event officiated by Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja as the chief guest.

Kenzo made his way to the stage alongside a huge number of dancers escorting him while holding flares amid cheers from the crowd at around 9:45pm. The formerly covered up singer later unveiled his face before opening up his performance with a gospel song, thanking God for all the blessings he has been receiving.

The singer performed most of his bangers including Stamina, Sango alongside Martha Mukisa, Enjoyment with Rickman Manrick, among others. The musician’s artistic performance was spiced up by dancers, flares in the air and his on-point fashion.

Besides Kenzo’s artistic performance, Nabbanja was the biggest highlight of the night. The Prime Minister hit the dancefloor with her bodyguards and Muhoozi project team chairman, Nuwagira Michael aka Toyota. Nabbanja excited revelers when she briefly danced to Eddy Kenzo’s Enjoyments song. She was later spotted splashing money to revelers before heading back to the VVIP section. When singer Jose Chameleone hit the stage, he kept mentioning Nabbanja’s name, something that excited the crowd.

Away from the music, the event was also attended by the little ones. A number of kids were spotted having fun in the kids’ corner while others went for face painting. Some adults were also spotted playing various games during the day.

Speaking of the setup, the festival had two stages where various musicians based to deliver explosive performances. Just like any festival, a number food and drinks stalls were set up at the venue for revelers to enjoy themselves till the wee hours of the night (3am).

The venue was occupied to full capacity as some revelers blacked out due to overcrowding. They were instantly taken for medical attention as the event went on.

Ugandan musicians including Bebe Cool, Jose Chameleone, Geosteady, FIK Fameica, Spice Diana, Pia Pounds among others entertained revelers till late. Singers Mampi (Zambia) and Bruce Melodie (Rwanda), Harmonize (Tanzania) among others represented other countries of the continent.