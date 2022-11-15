Fresh off holding a successful festival, Ugandan musician, Eddy Kenzo has been nominated in the 2023 Grammy Awards under the ‘Best Global Music Performance’ category. The singer rushed to his Twitter platform on Tuesday night to announce the development.

“Isn’t God so good banange, Uganda is in the Grammys,” Kenzo tweeted on Tuesday night.

KFM understands that Kenzo’s ‘Gimme Love’ song featuring American singer Matt B secured him this nomination. The tune was produced by beat maker A-Steyn.

The singer has been nominated alongside 9 other stars including Burna Boy from Nigeria.

Other nominees in the mentioned category include; Arooj Aftab (Pakistani based in the US), Anoushka Shankar (British American), Matt B (American), Rocky Dawuni (Ghanaian), Black Hero (Jamaican), Wouter Kellerman (South African), Zakes Bantwini (South African) and Nomcebo Zikode (South African).

Kenzo received international recognition after the release of his 2014 single, “Sitya Loss” whose video earned him a BET Award. The award is also Uganda’s and East Africa’s only BET Award to date.